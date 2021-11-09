Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $38.50.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
