Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $38.50.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

