Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.97.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$39.83 on Monday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.89.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

