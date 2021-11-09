JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,161,621 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of JD.com worth $185,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

