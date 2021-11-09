Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $175.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.57.

ZBH stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $136.69 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

