Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capri Holdings Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Capri stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

