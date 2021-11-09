Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.