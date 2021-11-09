Jesse Timmermans Sells 15,870 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE RVLV traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 602,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,834. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.