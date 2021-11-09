Jesse Timmermans Sells 15,870 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE RVLV traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 602,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,834. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Revolve Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Revolve Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revolve Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 550.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

