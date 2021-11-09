JMP Securities Cuts Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $64.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $10.17 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $594.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

