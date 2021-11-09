JMP Securities Raises Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $16.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

