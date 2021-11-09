John Forrester Sells 10,000 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 1,008,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
