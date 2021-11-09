John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

