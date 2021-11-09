JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 389 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,874,000.

RHS stock opened at $159.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $144.99 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

