JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$100.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$122.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a C$145.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.43.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$90.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.71. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$49.33 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.