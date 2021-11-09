JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of GlycoMimetics worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 59.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $104.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

