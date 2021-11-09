JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.