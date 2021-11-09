JustBet (WINR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,920.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $870,780.43 and approximately $13,920.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00079017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00081064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,502.42 or 0.99929956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.92 or 0.07073184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020619 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

