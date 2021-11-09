K21 Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. K21 has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00050849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,236,031 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.