Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $152.12 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

