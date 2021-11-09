KB Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 133.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.