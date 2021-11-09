KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 850 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 250.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

