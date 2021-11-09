KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 900.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,630. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $387.27 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average of $363.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

