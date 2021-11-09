KB Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KB Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $110.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

