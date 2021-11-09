KB Financial Partners LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $609.07 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $404.46 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.89 and its 200 day moving average is $606.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

