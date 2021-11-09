KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 435 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 66.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $273.91 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average of $262.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,940. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

