KB Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

KB Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wix.com by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.81.

WIX opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

