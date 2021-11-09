KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

