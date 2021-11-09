KeeperDAO Price Tops $242.87 on Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $242.87 or 0.00362603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $150.01 million and $3.31 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

