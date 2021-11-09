Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 8,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.