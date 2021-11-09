Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.77 ($31.49).

ETR:TEG opened at €26.41 ($31.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($34.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

