KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE NPO opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

