KeyCorp Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $385.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.50.

PH opened at $329.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $332.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

