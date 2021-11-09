KeyCorp Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 63.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 113.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

