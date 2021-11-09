KeyCorp Increases The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 63.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 113.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
