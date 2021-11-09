KeyCorp Weighs in on Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

NYSE:HWM opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

