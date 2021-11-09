KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Cap Hits $3.03 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $124,797.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00077536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00081623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00095718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,431.21 or 1.00105746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,766.99 or 0.06973474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020373 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

