Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.83 million.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

