Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases Shares of 1,680 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

NYSE TT opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

