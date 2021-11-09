Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$215.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $165.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

