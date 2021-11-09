Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$225.67.

TSE:KXS opened at C$210.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,005.71. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$211.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$193.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$168.91.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$749,458.65. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

