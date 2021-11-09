Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

