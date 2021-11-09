Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,488 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 343.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

