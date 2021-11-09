Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $752,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

