Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $849,000 in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.