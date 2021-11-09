Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,072 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.