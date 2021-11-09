Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

