Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRMA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

KRMA stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

