Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.38. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

