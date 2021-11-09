Kinross Gold (KGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

