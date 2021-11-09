Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on KLPEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Klépierre stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

