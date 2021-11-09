Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of KGH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 399 ($5.21). The stock had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,170. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The firm has a market cap of £332.98 million and a P/E ratio of 96.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 417.79.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

