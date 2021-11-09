Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $32,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,792,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 1,794.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOPN. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

